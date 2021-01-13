Lauren Alaina Names Her Adorable New Puppy Opry and Our Southern Hearts Can't Even

Greetings readers, we'd like to interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to deliver a much-needed cuteness break, courtesy of country music star Lauren Alaina.

"Everyone paws what you're doing and meet my sweet baby girl, Opry. I'm pretty sure this is the cutest @Opry debut to date," wrote Lauren Alaina in an Instagram post announcing her new pup a few weeks back on Christmas day. "Thank you @chrishollo for the last photo. It will officially be her profile pic on her Insta page @grandlilopry. Everyone go follow her! Merry Christmas."

A) How cute is this pup? And B) How perfect is the name Opry for a Nashville canine whose dog mom is a country artist? In the first picture with the duo posed on the Grand Ole Opry stage, the adorability factor is so high we almost think the country music venue needs a new official mascot.

Over on Opry Alaina's Instgram page more sweetness abounds, and we can't wait to see the adventures these two enjoy — especially once it's safe to get back on the road. As the pup's Instagram bio says, she's just "Out here Ruffin' it." Always one for clever puns, Alaina captions one photo of her dog, "My mom loves me so much she can hardly sand it," making us smile just so.

If you're looking for dog name inspiration, check out our favorite names for Southern dogs and Southern pet names. Opry may be our new favorite name for a four-legged friend, but Atlanta, Beaux, Dolly, and Maisie sure make our short list, too. Alright, at this rate, we're getting so carried away we may very well have to adopt a whole new litter of puppies and give them some of these monikers.

