Lauren Alaina Set to Make Hallmark Channel Debut in September
The country music singer will star alongside Hallmark veteran Tyler Hynes in Roadhouse Romance.
Attention country music fans, the stars are aligning and one of the hottest artists on the charts right now is joining the Hallmark family. In a press release today, Hallmark Channel announced the first film of their Fall Harvest line up will be Roadhouse Romance starring ACM and CMT award winning musician Lauren Alaina opposite one of our favorite Hallmark leading men, Tyler Hynes. This will mark Alaina's debut for the network, and we are just so excited!
The folks at Hallmark have gifted us a little glimpse of what the movie will be about in the following description:
"Lieutenant Callie Jackson (Alaina) returns home after a military tour, expecting everything to pick up right where she left it. To her dismay, her late Grandfather's BBQ joint is struggling, and her high school sweetheart has moved on. She has a run-in with Luke (Hynes), a TV director passing through town, who teaches her that sometimes it's best to look forward instead of looking back."
A military family, BBQ, and of course, love? What more could we ask for? Well, actually there is more. Not only will Alaina show off her acting chops but of course we will be graced with music as we could all expect from the country star. She will perform her songs "Run," and "What Do You think Of," in the film as well as a cover of Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing At All," which happens to be first song she performed at Tootsies in Nashville when she was just twelve years old.
Mark those calendars because you won't want to miss Roadhouse Romance, premiering on Saturday, September 11, at 9PM EST.