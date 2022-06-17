Lainey Wilson on Getting Cast on Yellowstone and What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like
Lainey Wilson is a busy lady!
The country star took a break from filming season five of Yellowstone to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville over the weekend. Before hitting the stage on Saturday, Wilson spoke to Entertainment Tonight about landing a "bucket list" gig on the hit Taylor Sheridan series.
The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer shared that she developed a friendship with Sheridan after he used some of her songs in the show.
"They've put three of my songs in the show so far," Wilson said. "They've just been good to me. They're a fan of my music."
One thing led to another, and in February she got a phone call from Sheridan. "He said 'I want to create a character specifically for you. Whatchu say about it?'" Wilson recalled.
It was an easy "yes" for the Louisiana native, who happily signed on to play a musician named Abby in the next installment of the family drama.
Wilson admitted to being "just as obsessed with the Duttons as the rest of us," and revealed that her favorite character on the show is the ruthless, sharp-tongued Beth.
"She was already my favorite, but after meeting her and hanging out with her I was like... she's actually one of the nicest people I've ever met in my life," she told ET. "Which was shocking, because [Beth is] a tough mama jama. She will cut you."
Beth is played by surprisingly soft-spoken British actress Kelly Reilly, who previously opened up about her process of getting into character as the Dutton family firebrand.
"I hike my skirt up, drive a bit fast, light a cigarette, and just go for it," she joked in an interview with Good Morning America. "It's a thrill ride. She's so… she's an animal. I feel very blessed that I have such a challenging, dynamic, incredibly alive character with these wonderful lines."
Yellowstone season five is set to premiere on Paramount Network on November 13.