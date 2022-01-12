Lacey Chabert Included a Photo From Her Grandparents' Real-Life Wedding in Her Latest Hallmark Movie
Keep your eyes peeled for a very special detail in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie, The Wedding Veil: Avery's Story.
The actress revealed on social media over the weekend that she managed to slip a real photo from her grandparents' wedding day onto the set.
"That was my grandparent's wedding photo in Avery's apartment," Chabert wrote on Twitter alongside the vintage photo. "I love when we're able to put personal touches like that in our movies."
Chabert, who grew up in Purvis, Mississippi, spoke to Southern Living about her grandmother after her death in 2019.
"We lived next door to my grandmother, and we'd walk over her house constantly. One of my favorite childhood memories is baking with my grandmother in her kitchen," she said. "She was one of my very best friends and my biggest cheerleader, so her passing was heartbreaking, but I love that I have those memories with her of cooking in her kitchen."
WATCH: Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend Whisk Us All to Ireland in Christmas at Castle Hart
The Wedding Veil: Avery's Story, which premiered on Hallmark January 8, is the first installment in a new trilogy starring Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney. The trio plays longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery (Chabert) and successful, new board member Peter investigate the artwork's origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration.
The next movie, The Wedding Unveiled, is set to premiere on Hallmark Channel on February 12, with The Wedding Veil Legacy premiering on February 19.
Fingers crossed for more personal touches in the next two movies!