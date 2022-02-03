Fans adore Hallmark star Lacey Chabert for her sweet spirit, down-to-earth personality, and the relatable characters she plays in all our favorite Christmas movies. Recently, the Mississippi-born actress took a turn from her normally sunny Instagram posts to get real about what life has been like since losing her older sister, Wendy, in late November.

Sharing a sweet photo of her and her sister together as children, she wrote this caption: "I can't believe it's been over two months since I've been able to hear my sister's voice. I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can't. I keep calling grief a journey, because that's what it's been for me. It's been incredibly hard. Some moments I am ok and others I can barely catch my breath because my heart aches so deeply. I miss Wendy with every ounce of my being."

The bond Lacey shared with her sister was incredibly strong. "We were best friends who also happened to share DNA," Lacey continued. "We knew each other inside and out. We loved each other SO much and that doesn't just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically. It's eternal. I know we were truly blessed to share that kind of love."

After reflecting on what her sister meant to her, Lacey shared a hopeful note saying, "I know for now I'm doing my best to do what I think Wendy would want me to do. I'm putting one foot in front of the other and making the most of each day. I love you, Wendy 🤍 If you're missing someone you love tonight, my heart is with you"

After seeing her heart-wrenching tribute, friends, fans, and fellow celebrities took to the comments section to offer support and words of encouragement to the actress.

Jennifer Garner wrote, "Sharing lets us know Wendy and love her with you, thank you. and I'm sorry. ♥️" Fellow Hallmark star Danica McKellar wrote, "So beautifully said, Lacey. And we are all with you. ❤️🙏❤." Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure simply said, "Love you Lacey ❤️❤️." Sweet Magnolias actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart also chimed in with their own messages of support.

This isn't the first time Lacey has bravely shared her grief with social media. On Thanksgiving, just two days after she announced her sister's passing, she took time to thank fans for their support in another Instagram post writing, "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your outpouring of love over our family during this devastating time. I've been reading all of your messages and they've touched my heart deeply. My entire family has been comforted by your loving support. Thank you 🙏🏻"

Days later she dedicated the premiere of her new Hallmark movie Christmas at Castle Hart to her sister, explaining the "strange twist of fate" that brought her newest release to feature a heartfelt relationship between two sisters. "So tonight, I'd like to dedicate this movie to my sister and let it serve as a tribute to her beautiful life," Lacey wrote in a post featuring several behind-the-scenes shots from filming.