Kristin Chenoweth Tells Hoda Kotb How Her Parents Talked to Her About Being Adopted
With both humans and animals, Kristin Chenoweth likes to refer to adoption as "rescue."
The multi-hyphenate was speaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her new book children's book when her experience of being adopted as a baby came up.
The Oklahoma native, whose decades-long career includes Tony and Emmy awards, was adopted by her parents Junie and Jerry at just five days old.
"My dad always says 'Man, did we win the lottery' and I always say 'No, I won the lottery,'" Chenoweth, 53, said during a Monday morning appearance on Today.
Kotb, who adopted her two daughters, asked the Broadway star how her parents broached the topic of adoption with her when she was a child.
"It was never a surprise," Chenoweth explained. "They always said 'The lady that had you in her belly could not take care of you the way she wanted to, and she loved you so much.'"
Chenoweth continued, "This is what my mom said, 'She gave you life, but we get to give you a life.'"
Chenoweth went on to read her favorite excerpt from the book, What Will I Do with My Love Today?. The picture book, on sale now, is about the life-changing power of adoption told through a young girl and a lonely dog.
"You see Thunder, families don't all look the same, or talk like each other, or even have the same name," she read. "No matter how life has brought us together, adoption means family, and family is forever. We had lots of love in our family before, but with you Thunder pup, we have even more."
We're not crying, you are!