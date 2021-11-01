Academy-Award Winner Kevin Costner Visits Country Star and 'Big Fan' Loretta Lynn 

The actor stopped to see Lynn after playing the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with his band Kevin Costner & Modern West.

The stars were out in full force outside of Nashville last week when longtime actor, producer, and singer Kevin Costner paid a visit to 89-year-old country music legend Loretta Lynn.

Costner is best known for starring in iconic films like Field of Dreams, Dances with Wolves, and The Bodyguard. More recently, he's earned praise for his portrayal of rugged ranch patriarch John Dutton in the hit neo-western drama Yellowstone.

His visit to Lynn isn't completely off-brand, though. The longtime country music fan has fronted the rock-country band Kevin Costner & Modern West since 2007. Costner's band performed at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on October 25, just days before Lynn shared news of the visit with her followers via Facebook.

The country music pioneer expressed her excitement at meeting the 66-year-old actor with a short, sweet (and punny!) Facebook post, writing, "Well, I felt like I was in a field of dreams this week when Kevin Costner came by to hang out with me for part of the day. He's always been one of my favorites and I'm a huge fan."

Lynn ended her post by adding the hashtags #crushing, #bigfan, and #bucketlist. We're glad to know that legends get starstruck, too!

The duo has more in common than you'd think. In addition to their love for country music, they both have a special connection to ranch culture. Lynn lives on a 3,500-acre ranch in Hurricane Mills, a rural Middle Tennessee town which she has owned since 1966. In Yellowstone, Costner plays the owner of the largest ranch in the United States.