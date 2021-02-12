Kenny Chesney on Being "Starstruck" When Kevin Costner Showed Up at His Tour Bus to Chat at a Music Festival

"It was a couple of years ago, and we were playing this festival [somewhere in the Dakotas]. Kevin Costner walked up on my bus and said 'hello' and I couldn't believe it. I had just watched JFK, his movie on the bus like two nights prior," he said with a chuckle. "So it was really strange to have him walk up on the bus and stick out his hand. And I was starstruck for a moment, but he's a really great guy, and we talked for a long time. But I did catch myself going, 'Wow, that's Kevin Costner.' It was really weird...JFK is one of my favorite movies. To have him walk up on the bus and want to chat was pretty cool." You can listen to the full interview here.