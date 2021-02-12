Kenny Chesney on Being "Starstruck" When Kevin Costner Showed Up at His Tour Bus to Chat at a Music Festival
KC recalls meeting another famous KC.
Even celebrities get nervous meeting fellow famous people.
Such was the case for country star Kenny Chesney, who recently recalled meeting Kevin Costner for RADIO.COM's "Superstar Power Hour" with Katie Neal.
"It was a couple of years ago, and we were playing this festival [somewhere in the Dakotas]. Kevin Costner walked up on my bus and said 'hello' and I couldn't believe it. I had just watched JFK, his movie on the bus like two nights prior," he said with a chuckle. "So it was really strange to have him walk up on the bus and stick out his hand. And I was starstruck for a moment, but he's a really great guy, and we talked for a long time. But I did catch myself going, 'Wow, that's Kevin Costner.' It was really weird...JFK is one of my favorite movies. To have him walk up on the bus and want to chat was pretty cool." You can listen to the full interview here.
While the days of crisscrossing the country on concert tours are on pause right now in light of the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean there's a dearth of musical releases from your favorite country stars. In fact, Chesney's newest single, "Happy Does," has worked its way onto the US Country Airplay Billboard, peaking at #2. We're also loving Thomas Rhett's latest debut, "Your Momma's Front Door," which the country crooner shared on social media earlier this month. And how about married pair Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris' recently released tune and first duet together, "Chasing After You?"
All this round-the-clock country music listening definitely has us looking forward to the day when we can all safely return to concerts and festivals. What we would give to sway and sing with 30,000 strangers. Here's to staying safe and healthy and hoping this new chapter comes soon.