Kenny Chesney Honors "Friend" John Madden in Emotional Tribute
“He’ll be missed by everyone that loves the game of football.”
Kenny Chesney is among the countless celebrities paying tribute to the late John Madden this week, after the NFL icon died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at the age of 85.
The Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster played a large role in Chesney's star-studded 2010 football documentary Boys of Fall.
"So long to my good friend [sic] John Madden," Chesney wrote in an Instagram tribute to the football legend. "He was such a big part of the 'Boys of Fall' film. We became friends after his interview, and he'll be missed by everyone that loves the game of football."
"Thank you, John, for your time and for listening to my song and bringing so many people together on a Sunday afternoon," the country crooner concluded. "Rest In Peace, my friend."
Chesney executive-produced the film, which was inspired by his single "The Boys of Fall." Described as a love letter to the sport, it features appearances by Nick Saban, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and more.
Madden, who led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1977 and won 16 Sports Emmy Awards for his work as a color commentator, is perhaps best known as being the namesake of the wildly popular NFL video game.
He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Virginia, their two sons Joseph and Michael, and numerous grandchildren.