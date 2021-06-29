Keith Urban On Why He'd Never Retire

Mr. Urban still has a lot of chords left to strum.

In a recent interview with CMT's Cody Alan on iHeartRadio, the country singer got candid about his need to play music, and why he doesn't see himself retiring anytime soon.

"I will after Mick Jagger does," Urban told the radio host when asked about if he ever planned to throw in the towel on music one day down the line and retire. "Which is never gonna happen." Alan was quick to reply to Urban's clever comment.

"Never gonna happen," affirmed Urban. "I always think of retiring being about a factory job or a desk job or something that's not your passion necessarily. I play music because that's what I do. I love making music, and if I weren't doing it in the gigs that I'm doing it, I would be doing it in little clubs somewhere, or I'd be doing it at someone's barbecue, or the weekends somewhere, it's just what I do. So I would never retire."

As big fans of the country superstar, we're glad to hear he loves his craft and has no intentions to stop playing music so long as he is able. Selfishly, given his adorable relationship with his wife Nicole Kidman, we hope Urban also dips his toes in acting a bit to be on-screen with his better half, just like Kidman occasionally lends him backup vocals. Maybe Urban and Kidman will even team up for a rom-com; we can dream, right?

In fact, during this strange year-plus amid the coronavirus pandemic, we've come to swoon for the duo's romance like never before. "Happy anniversary babygirl !!!!!!! my life started when you said 'I do' 5475 days ago today," Urban wrote on Instagram on June 25 in honor of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.

