No Surprises Here: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Daughters Showing Artistic Promise
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have worked hard to keep their two daughters (13-year-old Sunday and 11-year-old Faith) out of the limelight. Yet, there's no stopping genetics. The country music superstar and Academy Award-winning actress apparently have two burgeoning artists on their hands.
Keith recently told reporters that he thinks Faith is the most likely to follow in his Grammy-winning footsteps. "[She] has a great musical ear," he said, per Good Morning America. "I can tell 'cause she'll hear a melody and go to the little piano and figure it out by singing it and matching the notes and stuff. She's got a good ear."
As for Sunday, well, Keith thinks she could be destined for the film industry like her mama.
"Sunday, I think, has always been interested in filming and making little stories with her little iPad," Keith shared. "Even when she was 5, 6 years old, she liked to film with her iPad. Kids from the neighborhood will come over for play dates, and I tell you, immediately, they will be roped into being in these mini movies that she makes. They've got to learn their parts and everything."
The "You'll Think of Me" singer said he hopes to encourage both girls to pursue their interests as they get older.
WATCH: When Keith Urban Needs a Break From Nicole Kidman and His Kiddos He Heads to His Closet
In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole revealed that she and Keith are raising Sunday and Faith with strict boundaries and religion.
"They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram," she said. "I try to keep some sort of boundaries."
But they seem to be loosening the reins a bit. Sunday and Faith both secretly appeared as extras in two TV projects starring their mom: Big Little Lies and The Undoing.
"They're fun girls, I look forward to what they're going to do in the future," Kidman told Australia's The Project in August.
We're looking forward to that as well!