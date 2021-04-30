Keith Urban Once Performed at an Airport Baggage Claim
Keith Urban wasn't always selling out stadiums on world tours.
In a recent virtual appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the Australian country star reflected on an exceptionally bizarre gig from the early days of his career.
"I don't know if it was the worst, but it was definitely the strangest [gig] — we played in an airport," Urban explained. "Which doesn't sound horrible, except for the fact that it was a tiny regional airport in Australia, like, 20 years ago."
He said the odd venue was the result of a "very questionable" deal his manager at the time struck in exchange for discounted airline tickets.
The airport was so small that it only had one baggage carousel, which, the three-piece band ended up using as a stage.
"You know the little carpeted area above the carousel where the bags come 'round... it's like an island thing above it, right?" Urban, 53, explained. "Yeah. That's where we had to play."
"Oh, wow!" Cordon exclaimed.
But wait, it gets worse. As soon as Urban and his bandmates were done setting up, the airport manager encouraged them to start playing, even though no one was there.
"So, we start playing, and a couple people came over, and they're checking out the music, and a few more people [gather], and I'm like, 'This actually is not a bad gig!' There's about 15 people getting into it. And the next minute...all the bags start coming out," Urban laughed after imitating the sound of the alarm that announcing a new batch of luggage.
"Everyone got their luggage and they just all left," the singer added. "And we were playing to nobody."
Hey, we all start somewhere, Keith!