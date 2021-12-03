Keith Urban Makes Surprise Visit to Nashville High School Music Students
The four-time Grammy Award winner offered advice on songwriting, performing, and the music industry to a lucky group of young musicians.
Keith Urban has a busy schedule. Between writing new music, preparing for his 2022 tour, and spending time with wife Nicole Kidman and their two daughters, he doesn't appear to have a lot of extra time on his hands. Recently, he cleared his calendar to give back by paying a visit to aspiring musicians in his hometown of Nashville.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Urban made a surprise visit to Hillwood High School, where he met up with around 30 students from the school's orchestra, band, rock band, and music theory programs. He answered questions from the school's choir and orchestra director before opening the floor to questions from students.
Students were eager to learn from the seasoned musician whose many accolades include four Grammy Awards, 12 CMA Awards, and a spot on the Music City Walk of Fame. They sought advice on writer's block, performance anxiety, and how to make your sound stand out in the music industry.
Urban, who told students that he never studied music theory and can't read music, started putting words to music around the fourth or fifth grade. Over the years he's fine-tuned his approach to songwriting but reminded students that there are no real rules to the art of songwriting.
He also encouraged students to work to improve their craft but never to take things too seriously. At its heart, Urban told students, music is about play.
"It's just music," Urban said. "We can place way too much pressure on ourselves. I always say to my band, just remember that the first word in everything we do is 'play.' We play music. We play guitar. We play drums. We play a show. 'Hey, wanna come see us play?' 'We played a show last night.'"
In addition to the conversation, students had the chance to show-off for the country music star with performances of their own. Students from the school's string orchestra kicked off the mini concert with a version of Urban's hit "Wasted Time." Rock band members followed up with Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" and Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box."
The visit was made possible by the CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association that's committed to improving music education across the country.
WATCH: Keith Urban Once Performed at an Airport Baggage Claim
"There is nothing more fulfilling than experiencing the incredible impact music has on a student's life," CMA Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Kerns said in a release, "Keith provided insight on his musical journey but more importantly, he shared a commonality with the students—music making is life changing and critical to our next generation."
We love to see it!