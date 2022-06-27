Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Photo Tributes
Congratulations to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban! The longtime love birds celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
"HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY," Urban wrote on Instagram alongside a smiling selfie of the two of them.
Kidman also took to social media to celebrate the milestone, sharing a rare photo of their 2006 nuptials in Australia
"Sweet XVI," the Oscar-winner captioned a photo of their candlelit ceremony. "Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever."
The A-list couple met at an "industry event" in 2005.
In a 2020 interview with WSJ Magazine, Kidman revealed that she fell for the country crooner and fellow Australian shortly after their first meeting. The Northman actress recalled how Urban took her for a ride on his Harley-Davidson to Woodstock, New York, where they had a picnic in the woods. "I was a goner—I mean, c'mon," she said.
The lovebirds were married less than a year later, in June 2006.
Kidman and Urban welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008, and their second daughter, Faith Margaret, in 2010.
Congrats, y'all! Here's to 16 more years of love.