Kathie Lee Gifford Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The television icon’s star is just steps away from the late Regis Philbin’s.
A long-overdue congratulations to Kathie Lee Gifford!
Yesterday, after decades in the entertainment industry, the queen of daytime television was finally honored with the 2,695th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The achievement was celebrated via a virtual ceremony and streamed live on Facebook. Hoda Kotb, Dolly Parton, and comedian Craig Ferguson were amongst the guest speakers to pay tribute to Gifford.
Parton, who penned the forward for Gifford's book, It's Never Too Late, was the first to congratulate her friend.
"I know how excited I was when I got my star … and it's long overdue for you. Can't believe you're just now gettin' that!" the country music icon said. "Wish I could be there in person, but I am definitely there in spirit. So, you go girl! You shine, you star!"
Kotb, who anchored the Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda alongside Gifford for 11 years, had only the kindest words for her longtime friend.
"Y'all picked well," Kotb said in a video message. "Kathie Lee Gifford is so deserving of this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is in a class all by herself. Kathie Lee is an original. I know because I got to sit next to her for 11 years."
"And I think the funny thing about Kath is we all knew her, I got to know her intimately, but everybody knew her, and it's because she lived her life in front of us," Kotb continued. "And I think that's why Kath touched so many people and still does to this day."
Gifford, who left Today in 2019 to pursue a movie career both as an actress, director, and producer, thanked her fans after receiving her star.
"I don't see you, but I sense you with me, because you've been with me all these decades in this incredible industry, and you have rewarded me in so many ways with your faith in me, your prayers for me, your love for me. I look back on it in awe and wonder that God blessed me so much to be able to make my living doing what I love to do, which is what my daddy taught me. But more than that, that you all stayed with me through everything, every trial, every tribulation, every joyful moment as well.
"... So, I want to thank you, all of you, for this amazing award. It means a lot to me. It really does. I'd kind of given up on ever getting this, I got to be honest. But here it is!"
Gifford's star is located at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard, just five stars away from that of the late Regis Philbin, with whom she co-hosted the popular daytime talk show Live with Regis and Kathie Lee from 1988 to 2000.
"And now people can walk all over me anytime that you want!" she quipped.
Congratulations, Kathie Lee!