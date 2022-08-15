Kane Brown Talks About His Grandmother's Tough Love and Her Magic Recipe

Raised in several small towns around Chattanooga, Kane Brown is now playing stadiums all over the U.S. and electrifying audiences with his deep voice and powerful catalog of hit songs that draw from different genres. But the path to success hasn't been easy, beginning with an unstable childhood and brushes with homelessness. On our Biscuits & Jam podcast, he talked about the positive influence of his sheriff grandmother, her signature lime punch, and why he loves working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

SL: I've heard you mention a family recipe that your grandmother makes with green sherbet and ginger ale. What do you like so much about that drink?

KB: "I don't know. My Nana started making it, and it's not frozen but just cold enough. I've loved it ever since I was a kid. I haven't had it in a while, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl."

Nana’s Lime Sherbet Punch Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch | Credit: Frederick Hardy II, Food styling: Ruth Blackburn, Prop styling: Claire Spollen

She was in law enforcement, right?

"Yes, she was a sheriff and a detective."

How did she influence you as a young man?

"She was a huge part of my life. My mom ended up leaving me for a little while, so I stayed with my Nana and we got really close. She would take me for drives in her police car, and I would go to the station all the time. The cops knew who I was, and it made me feel special. I would get to see the bad guys come in with their handcuffs, and my Nana would say, 'You never want to be here.' I feel like that was very important in my life."

There were times when you dealt with homelessness as a kid. What are some things you took away from that experience?

"I was fortunate that I wasn't really homeless, like on the street. I just didn't have a stable foundation. I had to do five years of high school because of moving around so much. So [this issue] goes deep in my heart. I think parents need to realize that it's very important that your kid stays somewhere for multiple years instead of having to move all the time."

What are some of the organizations you've supported?