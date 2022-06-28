Kane Brown Surprised a Group of Kids from Local Boys & Girls Clubs at NASCAR Race in Nashville
Kane Brown is a big fan of NASCAR, but this weekend a whole bunch of NASCAR fans became even bigger fans of Kane Brown.
The five-time American Music Award winner served as the Grand Marshal of the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. His first stop at the track was not to cheer on Chase Elliott or Bubba Wallace or even to scope out the snack bar offerings. Instead, he went straight to visit with a group of children from Nashville-area Boys & Girls Clubs.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County attended the race as part of a national partnership with NASCAR. According to a statement from the racing organization, the group hopes will inspire the kiddos to careers in the sport, including Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses and folks who work in NASCAR's broadcast operations and at-track medical team. Those were all undoubtedly interesting behind-the-scenes peeks at NASCAR, but there's nothing like meeting a country hero to truly inspire kids!
Brown signed autographs, took photos with the group of 20 kids. He answered as many of their questions as he could before reporting for his more official duties at the race. Two lucky Boys & Girls Club members — 13-year-old Amina and 13-year-old Yorec — were able to accompany Brown to the starting line to help kick off the race for the 40 drivers vying for victory. All together they shouted those most famous words in motorsports,"Drivers, start your engines!" Engines revved in tune to the roars from the crowd.
Brown, who hails from Chattanooga, is known for the chart-topping hits like "One Mississippi" and "Be Like That", as well his latest smash, "Like I Love Country Music". The star uses his ever-growing platform to do some good work and is a longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.