Jordan Davis Surprises Newlyweds with First Dance Performance of "Buy Dirt"

The lucky couple had no idea that the country star was about to crash their wedding!

Jordan Davis is no stranger to encores. The country singer has done his fair share over the years, but none were as special as the one he pulled off Friday night when he surprised a newlywed couple with a live performance of "Buy Dirt" for their first dance as a man and wife.

On Friday, Davis was in New York to perform his hit single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When he found out that a couple just 35 minutes away in New Jersey was planning to have their first dance to the same song, he decided to make a detour.

Davis documented his wedding crashing adventure with a video on Instagram, captioning the post, "When a trip to play on @fallontonight turns into a wedding gig…congrats Claudia and JT. #buydirt #jimmyfallon #fallontonight".

The mini movie starts off with Davis driving to the wedding just 40 minutes after his appearance on The Tonight Show. Davis sets the scene for what's about to happen saying, "Found out that there's a wedding in New Jersey and the first dance song is 'Buy Dirt' and they had a DJ playing it, but we're only 35 minutes away. So, we are going over to play the first dance song live, so y'all tag along."

Next, we see Davis briefly warming up his vocals at the venue before sneaking up to the DJ booth as the couple makes their entrance into the reception. Another quick cut and the couple is slow dancing and singing along as Davis performs. At the end of the song, the wedding guests go wild cheering as Davis congratulates the happy couple.

Davis wrote "Buy Dirt" in collaboration with his brother Jacob Davis, as well as frequent collaborators Matt and Josh Jenkins. Davis received his first Country Music Awards nomination for the song that also features Luke Bryan, but said he knew it would be a hit even before receiving recognition for the title song off his new EP.

"This has been a good one, this is a special one," Davis told Taste of Country. "I would have been surprised if it would have been a dud. You know what I'm saying?"

WATCH: Alan Jackson and Daughter Ali Surprise Crowd with Moving Duet in Nashville