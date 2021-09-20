Jon Batiste Remembers Hurricane Katrina Victims with Custom Suit at Emmy Awards

The Louisiana native wore his heart quite literally on his sleeve last night.

Jon Batiste made a poignant sartorial statement at the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards Sunday night.

Just a few weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall as one of the most powerful storms in Louisiana history, the Kenner, Louisiana, native walked the red carpet in a custom suit that paid tribute to those impacted by another monster storm.

Before teaming up with Leon Bridges for a moving performance accompanying the "In Memoriam" segment, Batiste hit the red carpet with a reminder of the horrors suffered by thousands of his fellow New Orleanians after Hurricane Katrina which struck the city 16 years ago.

Batiste, who spent his youth performing in some of New Orleans' most iconic music venues, donned a slim fit, peak lapel tuxedo featuring images taken in the aftermath of the storm that killed nearly 2,000 people.

Photos of people seeking refuge on their rooftops alongside desperate graffiti messages are certainly not the norm at star-studded, high-fashion events. But we imagine that's why he did it.

Batiste was 18 years old when Katrina struck New Orleans. He and his family were fortunate to be able to ride out the storm in Texas. In 2015, he spoke to Katie Couric about watching the devastation from afar.

"It's like one of those things you see in a movie, and you don't think could really happen in your town, in your neighborhood," he said. "And you see it and it's, like, 'Wow.'"

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Once again, the region was left with a lot of damage and a long recovery both for the city of New Orleans and surrounding bayou communities.