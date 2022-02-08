The Important Life Lesson Jodie Sweetin Learned From Bob Saget
Jodie Sweetin recently spoke to Good Morning America about the loss of her television dad Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly on January 9 at the age of 65.
Sweetin starred as Stephanie Tanner alongside Saget in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House. Their relationship spanned 13 television seasons and most of the child actor's life.
"It's been a rough couple weeks. It was such a shock," Sweetin, 40, told GMA. "It happened so suddenly and to lose someone who was such a wonderful, big, shining personality like that in all of our lives, it's been a lot."
As she deals with the tragedy, Sweetin said she relies on something she learned from Saget himself.
"One of the things I learned from Bob and, you know, even now in having to walk through his death and everything is how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life," she told GMA. "It's something that carried me through so many times and so many things in my life."
"He never stopped laughing. He never lost the ability to laugh at himself, to laugh at his situation, to make fun of something that would otherwise feel like it was going to break you," Sweetin continued. "That was Bob."