How to Help Children Sharing Bedrooms Work, According to Joanna Gaines
Jo is all about sibling bonding.
Yes, we know design guru Joanna Gaines has more than a few tips when it comes to kitchen renovations, selecting a paint color, and transforming your porch into the perfect outdoor retreat. But did you know she also has some genius advice for making shared bedrooms for your children a true joy?
Indeed, the mother of five is a big proponent of siblings sharing bedrooms, and making it work can be easier than you think, as the star explained via an interview with Country Living.
"Each kid has their own organizational stuff," she told the lifestyle outlet in 2018. "For the boys [Drake and Duke], they have a lot of the shared stuff, but the baskets under the bed—half are one boy’s and the other half are the others. They have their spot that kind of says 'this is my stuff,' and it works for them." Doing this helps empower each sibling to feel like the space is his or her own, even if they're sharing living quarters. As a bonus, having shared toys among kids can seriously cut down on clutter and expenses.
WATCH: Joanna Gaines on Parenthood
Later in the interview, Gaines stresses the importance of letting the personalities and preferences of each child shine in the bedroom's decor. "When Emmie and Ella were sharing rooms, Emmie loved blue and Ella loved pink," Gaines said, noting that each daughter chose favorite colors which were woven into the room's overall design. Some kids may even enjoy picking out special items, like lamps, toy boxes, and shelving, in their own favorite prints or patterns, or adding DIY flair to these goods to make them personalized.
Did you share a room growing up? What did you think of the experience? If you have multiple kids, do they share bedrooms? We'd love to hear your tips for making it work—even if you don't have Joanna Gaines' magic Waco wand.