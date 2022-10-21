Culture and Lifestyle Celebrities Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday “I'm trying my darnedest not to cry like a big fat mama baby when she drives off by herself tomorrow.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 21, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate. "My sweet girl turns 16," Joanna captioned the video from October 19. "I'm trying my darnedest not to cry like a big fat mama baby when she drives off by herself tomorrow." Joanna and her husband Chip, of Fixer Upper fame, have been married since 2003 and share five children. The Gaines gang also includes 17-year-old son Drake, 14-year-old son Duke, 12-year-old daughter Emmie Kay, and 4-year-old son Crew. The past few months have been emotional for the family of seven. In August, Joanna opened up about preparing to send Drake off to college. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement," she wrote in an essay for the Fall issue of Magnolia Journal. "But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own. I catch glimpses now of what life will look like and wonder if — or how many times — that might bring me to the floor." Hang in there, mama! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit