JJ Watt Honors American Hero Pat Tillman With Signature Shoe
Watt plans to donate 100% of his personal proceeds from the shoe to the Pat Tillman Foundation.
This week, Reebok and former Houston Texans star JJ Watt unveiled the JJ IV Valor, a sneaker dedicated to the memory of one of his personal heroes, Pat Tillman.
The fifth installment in the JJ IV training shoe series pays tribute the legendary professional football player who left his sports career to enlist in the Army following the September 11 attacks. Tillman was killed in combat in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004.
To ensure a meaningful tribute to the American hero, Watt consulted with his wife Marie throughout the design process.
"It has been an absolute privilege to work hand-in-hand with Pat's widow, Marie Tillman, and CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation, Dan Futrell, to ensure that this shoe properly and appropriately represents and honors Pat in a way that he would be proud of," Watt said in a statement.
The JJ IV Valor features a number of Tillman-inspired details, including PT40 inscriptions, a Pat Tillman Foundation sockliner, and a commemorative hangtag.
The sneaker also pays tribute to Tillman's memory in more concrete ways. From May 27, 2021 through August 31, 2021, Reebok is donating $10 for each pair of JJ IV Valor sold to the Pat Tillman Foundation, a nonprofit that helps veterans succeed in life after service. Watt also plans to donate 100% of his personal proceeds from the shoe to the foundation.
"Pat Tillman lived his life in service of a purpose bigger than himself. That is his true legacy," Watt said, "This shoe is a small way to pay tribute to a legendary man, by not only honoring him, but also donating to the foundation established in his name and ensuring that his legacy lives on."
The Reebok JJ IV Valor retails for $99.99 and is available now on Reebok.com and at select footwear retailers across the US. To learn more, visit Reebok.com/JJ.