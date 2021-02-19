Jeremy Jordan Shares How He Met His Wife is a True-life Broadway Love Story

Tony and Grammy-nominated actor, Jeremy Jordan has originated some pretty notable roles on Broadway such as Jack Kelly in the original cast of Newsies, as well as Clyde Barrow in the original production of Bonnie and Clyde. On screen we've seen him in the CW series, Supergirl as well as in a Hallmark Christmas movie from last year, Holly & Ivy. In fact, Jordan will be returning to our favorite network this weekend in Mix Up in the Mediterranean, airing on Hallmark Channel on Saturday night at 9PM. (more on that in a bit) But it could be argued that one of his smallest roles changed his life.

In a recent call with Southern Living, Jordan shared the true story of how he met his wife, Ashley Spencer, is a love story to rival any Hallmark movie and that it has Broadway origins.

"When we met, I was in a show on Broadway called Rock of Ages and it was my first show. I had a very small part. And she was auditioning to replace one of the lead roles and you know, it's a long running show and they go through actors. She was looking at videos of the show to get a sense of what it was all about, and there was a video of me singing something from the show," he began.

"She was with a friend at the time who knew me, and she was like, 'oh you should meet this guy.' And {Ashley} was like oh, okay … just sort of a, yeah right, that's not a real thing that happens. And she actually reached out to me on Facebook back in the day when there was no Twitter. There wasn't any sort of Instagram where you could slide into the DMs or anything like that. She messaged me saying okay we know this mutual friend, I'm auditioning for this role, maybe you can sort of give me a few pointers and tips," he said with a laugh and added that he "saw right through that." But he gave her some tips and they continued just a friendly correspondence for a few months. Jordan was seeing someone else at the time and wanted to see if that relationship went anywhere. "It didn't work with the other person and we just met up one night and we've been together ever since," he said.

"The first day we met, she's about as tall as I am, and she was wearing what were, in my memory, 6-inch heels. Walks up to me, taps me on the shoulder, I turn around and look up and I'm like, OH! You're outta my league," he recalled with a hearty laugh. The pair have been together for 11 years, happily married for 8 years and now have a 21-month-old daughter that just might follow her parents into the family business.

"She's almost 2 and full of life and energy and very loud. Very, very loud. She's got a set of lungs on her."

"Although her favorite movie is Happy Feet which is ironically about a penguin can't sing but who can dance. So, if we've accidentally secreted that into the universe. she'll be an incredible dancer, but she'll be tone deaf. I don't think that will be the case because my wife and I are both singers," he declared.

When COVID-19 stopped the world and theaters shuttered, Jordan was just 5 days out from debuting in an off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors playing the lead, Seymour. Like all theater performers, Jordan has had to shift and he's grateful to have found Hallmark as an outlet where he can keep working. His latest film for the feel-good network is Mixed Up in the Mediterranean where he plays two roles—twin brothers Josh and Julian. Both brothers are chefs but while Julian has traversed the world following his dreams, Josh remained back home in Alaska to run the family restaurant. Their relationship is fractured as the movie begins but a cooking competition in Malta allows for a reunion, some hilarious Parent Trap style antics, and of course, because It's Hallmark, a love story for single brother, Josh. Josh finds love with an event planner played by Hallmark regular, Jessica Lowndes, but on set the two also collaborated on another project. Both are also singer-songwriters and together they have written the song, "Alive," that will be released tomorrow, the same day that the film premieres.