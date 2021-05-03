Jennifer Garner Wore a Special Necklace from 13 Going on 30 in New Netflix Movie, Yes Day
We totally missed this sweet nod to 13 Going on 30 in Garner's latest film.
Did you love Jennifer Garner's latest film — now streaming on Netflix — Yes Day? Well, here's some interesting trivia: The Netflix original movie starring Garner alongside Édgar Ramírez and Jenna Ortega, had a clever nod to Garner's beloved 2004 rom-com, 13 Going on 30.
In a recent interview with women's lifestyle site PopSugar, costume designer Susie DeSanto, revealed the crafty tribute to 13 Going on 30 in the new film, sharing that Garner wore the same pearl necklace with crystal flowers on it for the flashback wedding scene at the start of Yes Day as she did in 13 Going on 30 in a scene where she's shopping in New York City.
Netflix also shared the tidbit, with a video on TikTok announcing, "I can't believe this necklace Jennifer Garner wears in Yes Day is the same one from this scene on 13 Going on 30." Watch below.
"Yes Day marks the sixth movie I've done with Jennifer, and it seems we've done a wedding dress in all of them! The director and I really wanted to do something different than the traditional white wedding dress. But we needed to have that aspirational moment of a bride and groom together, since it was part of the opening montage sequence," DeSanto shared with PopSugar about the experience of working on the film. "So, I went looking for something that had more creativity to it and more color and became obsessed with dresses that had embroidery on them. We used an existing dress, and then I designed a motif and had the tulle embroidered for the overlay in India by the same vendor that Rodarte and other couture designers use. Jen loved the dress. When we put it on her for the scene that day, she told me she 'felt lucky to get to wear something so special.'"
And special Yes Day is — from wardrobe and cast to punch lines and water balloon fights — so if you haven't checked it out yet, be sure to add it to your Netflix queue. Keep your eyes peeled for that pearl necklace, too, 13 Going on 30 superfans.