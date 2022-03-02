Jennifer Garner Buys Coffee for Unsuspecting Starbucks Customers
Jennifer Garner spread goodwill (and caffeine) to a handful of lucky Starbucks customers this week.
In a video clip shared to her Instagram story Monday, the always cheery Garner can be seen paying for the people in line behind her at the coffee chain.
"May I please have a mint tea grande?" the Texas-born starlet asks a barista before handing over enough money to pay for the next unsuspecting customer's order. "If I give you this to pay for the people behind me, and then this for you guys. So, that's for you guys. This is just to pay for whomever is behind me. Thank you and pass it on."
"Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness," Garner captioned the video.
Garner, who spent her formative years in West Virginia, is known her for friendliness and generosity—two attributes she credits to her Southern roots.
In a 2018 interview with Southern Living, Garner revealed that she misses the "friendliness and patience of Southerners."
"When I first moved to New York City, my hand almost fell off from waving at every person I passed on the sidewalk—because that's how I had been raised," the mother-of-three shared."I really believe the more people you make eye contact and share a smile with, the happier and more connected you feel."
We couldn't agree more, Jen!