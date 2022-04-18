Jennifer Garner Gets 50th Birthday Surprise From Childhood Crush, Donny Osmond
Jennifer Garner celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday. But according to a recent Instagram post, the festivities began a few days early with a little help from her former teen heartthrob, Donny Osmond.
In a video Garner shared Friday, the 13 Going on 30 star can be seen sitting at a restaurant and looking shocked as she watches a personalized birthday message from the crooner on a phone.
But the exciting moment was just getting started. Just as an emotional Garner finished watching the video, Osmond appeared behind her.
"Jennifer! It's your birthday!" the pop icon sang.
Fighting tears, Garner got up from her seat and embraced Osmond, who presented her with a birthday cake.
"The one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion—@donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off," Garner wrote alongside the sweet clip. "He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act," Garner continued. "Thank you, Donny."
Osmond, 64, shared the video on his personal Instagram account.
WATCH: Watch Jennifer Garner and Her 83-Year-Old Mama Work Out Together in Adorable Video
"Surprising fans is one of my favorite things to do, so when I had the opportunity to surprise the lovely @jennifer.garner for her 50th birthday, I was overjoyed," he wrote. "Thanks for letting me celebrate with you!"
Happy birthday, Jennifer! You don't look a day over 30.