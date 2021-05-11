Jenna Bush Hager Shares the Sweet Thing Her Dad Told Her on Her Wedding Day
“We both just wept.”
Jenna Bush Hager and her family had a lot to celebrate over the weekend. In addition to Mother's Day and her husband Henry's birthday on Sunday, Saturday also marked the couple's 13th wedding anniversary.
In the studio Monday, the Today co-host recalled a particularly emotional wedding-day moment she shared with her father, former president George W. Bush, all those years ago.
"I think my dad picked me up in a pickup truck, in his pickup truck, and he said, 'You look beautiful, baby,' and then we both just wept," Bush Hager told Hoda Kotb.
She also reflected on another significant piece of their 2008 nuptials at the Bush's family estate in Crawford, Texas.
"I remember seeing Henry clearly, standing there at this cross that my dad had helped build for us," Bush Hager said. "It's still there, so we have our Christmas services there that we put together, our kids have gotten to stand on it."
The couple met during George W. Bush's 2004 presidential campaign and became engaged in 2007. They share three children: Mila, 8, Poppy, 5, and Hal, 1.
Last year, Bush Hager told Kotb how she knew that her now-husband was "the one."
"I do think one of the reasons why I knew really soon that Henry was the one, was that I was completely myself and he loved it," she told her friend and co-host.
Congrats, y'all! Here's to 13 more years!