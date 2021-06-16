Jenna Bush Hager's Husband Henry Left Out Her Coffee Mug and Tiny Spoon and It Meant the World to Her
Little thing, big impact.
Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager have the sweetest love story. As with most tales of the heart, the best moments are the little ones, and Bush Hager recently wowed us with a thoughtful yet simple gesture from the other morning with her hubby Henry.
"This morning I woke up at the crack, I wake up earlier than Henry. He put out my coffee cup, my to-go mug I love, and my little pot pod next to the Keurig, and a little spoon," Bush Hager says in yesterday's episode of TODAY.
"Last night I was bathing the girls, reading to them....'where's your dad?'" she continues, emphasizing her frustration with her husband being MIA for nighttime rituals. "I mean I said that out loud and he came up and he said 'I was just cleaning the kitchen.' And then this morning when I went down and saw that. So he texted me this morning 'that's what I was doing when you said "where is your dad?"' and it was that overreaction that was probably bundled up of other things," she continues, reminding us all to show a little more compassion in our lives.
"By the way, that's the most beautiful thing in the world," co-host Hoda Kotb said, adding that she'd like to share something her fiancé Joel does for her. "Every morning I go downstairs. Every single morning without fail since we started living together. When I go downstairs in the Keurig there is a pod and my mug under it," she says. "It's nothing, but it's every single day so when I walk downstairs I know that before he went to sleep 'cause he usually goes to sleep after me because I go to bed [earlier], he thinks about me for a minute "
"Well he doesn't do that every morning, but he did it last night," Bush Hager clarifies.
"But that makes it even more special," replies Kotb.
"It was so sweet to wake up and see that," Bush Hager says. "Why didn't I just keep those words deep down where my skydiving goes?" Watch the full clip below.
WATCH: Watch Jenna Bush's Heartwarming Interview with 99-Year-Old Beverly Cleary in 2016
Don't beat yourself up too much, Jenna. We're sure between bathing your girls and reading bedtime stories, coupled with a busy career, you were just hoping for a little extra support from your better half. Little did you know, he was busy setting up the very offering your soul craved.