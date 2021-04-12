Jenna Bush Hager Shares Why 1 Corinthians, "Love Is Patient," Will Always Remind Her of Her Ganny and Gampy
"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud..."
In a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager sat down for an insightful discussion about how the coronavirus pandemic has instilled in us the importance of slowing down the pace of our jam-packed lives.
As the conversation evolves, Kotb brings up the oft-quoted bible verse from 1 Corinthians, "love is patient."
"Slow to anger," replies Bush Hager, invoking another biblical verse. "It's so funny because I said that, that my grandpa and grandma read that at my wedding, read those verses," she continues, referring to her grandfather and 41st President George H.W. Bush and her grandmother and former First Lady Barbara Bush. "And I sent it to Henry this morning because you reminded me of it the other morning. I said 'remember when Ganny and Gampy read this at our wedding? We were having a conversation, and he said, 'Let's get back to the basics. When you were that third grade teacher who would eat tuna packets. Let's get back to those people.' And then I said, 'Remember when they read this?'"
In full, 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 NIV (New International Versions) reads, "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres."
To hear more of their discussion, and advice for cultivating a less hectic life, you can watch the full video clip from TODAY below.
We wholeheartedly agree with Henry on getting back to the basics. We think we could do without the tuna packets, though.