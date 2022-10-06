Culture and Lifestyle Celebrities Jenna Bush Hager Recalls The Time Loretta Lynn Attempted To Give Her A Guitar Lesson "She was hilarious." By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; NBC/Getty Images Jenna Bush Hager joined the long list of celebrities paying tribute to Loretta Lynn in the aftermath of the country music icon's passing this week. "Whenever I interviewed her, she was surrounded by children and grandchildren, and that's who we're thinking of today. She was also hilarious," Hager said while looking back on Lynn's legendary career on Today Wednesday. "Loretta was the undisputed queen of country, and like many, many others, I adored her," she continued. Hager went on to recall how the ever-sassy Lynn attempted to teach her how to play the guitar during an interview back in 2018. "She said, 'Now Jenna, use your middle finger. And I said, 'I've used that once or twice.' And she said, 'That's why I told you to use it,'" Hager told her laughing co-hosts. "She knew how strong it was!" Savannah Guthrie chimed in. "She sure did," Hager replied. Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, October 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The country legend was 90. Lynn already had four children before launching her career in the early 1960s. Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and '70s, including "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "The Pill," "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Rated X," and "You're Looking at Country." Listen To Loretta Lynn's Podcast Episode Over the course of her trailblazing, six-decade career, Lynn was inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist. The four-time-Grammy-winner became the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972 and sold more than 45 million records worldwide. Rest in peace, Loretta. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit