Jenna Bush Hager Shares Emotional Reunion With Daughter Mila After Picking Her up at Summer Camp
It's another successful summer at Camp Longhorn in the books for Jenna Bush Hager's oldest daughter!
On Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Jenna told co-host Hoda Kotb about picking up nine-year-old Mila from the same Texas camp she attended as a kid.
Jenna shared footage of the emotional moment, including a big hug with dad Henry. "We got our girl," the mom of three captioned the clip.
But the sweetest part was Mila's reunion with her siblings, six-year-old Poppy and three-year-old Hal. A clip of Mila rushing out of the car to embrace her little brother and sister drew a series of "awww"s from Hoda.
Last summer—Mila's first at Camp Longhorn—wasn't without its bouts of homesickness for the youngster. Before shipping her off this year, Jenna devised a clever trick for keeping an eye on her daughter, even when she's miles away at camp.
She and Mila came up with a secret signal for Mila to tell her mom how she is doing. They agreed on a hand gesture for Mila to use in the photos that the camp shares with the family at home. If Jenna saw the gesture in the picture, she would know that Mila is doing just fine.
Welcome home, Mila!