Jenna Bush Hager's Seven-Year-Old Daughter Mila Really Got Her Mom for April Fools' Day
What a prank.
Like mother like daughter: Just as Jenna Bush Hager loves playing a good April Fools' Day prank, as she revealed on a recent episode of The Today Show, so does her seven-year-old daughter Mila.
This past April Fools' Day, her daughter certainly got her really good: She spooked mom big-time with fear of a toilet paper outage in the Bush Hager household.
"It was really early in the morning. [Mila] was up early, which I thought was odd, but I didn't even have it registered. I went to make to a coffee. She calls me from the bathroom. She's like 'Mom, Mom, there's no toilet paper,'" Bush Hager recalled, adding that at first she assumed it was an April Fools' joke. "But I look over. There was no toilet paper. She reaches for me. She wipes my arm with peanut butter from the jar when I pass her the toilet paper." That must have been some surprise, huh?
"That's a Clooney thing!" Kotb exclaimed, to which Bush Hager replied, "she's seven!" Alas, what goes around comes around, or as Bush Hager put it, "So basically, everything I've done to my poor parents, coming back, in full." Watch the full clip below.
Clearly Bush Hager has a pretty mischievous daughter! What a funny joke to play on her mama.
We're predicting next year in the Bush Hager household Mila takes things to even greater heights — or shall we say peanut butter smears. All we can say is nicely done, Miss Mila.