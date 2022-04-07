Jenna Bush Hager Says Dad George W. Bush Wanted Her to Elope
Jenna Bush Hager's Texas ranch wedding almost didn't happen.
On Today with Hoda and Jenna this week, the former first daughter revealed that her father, president George W. Bush, wanted her to elope instead of planning a big wedding during his second term in office.
"My dad wanted us to elope because it was a pain," Jenna told her friend and co-anchor Hoda Kotb. "He was like, 'What are y'all doing? Y'all should just elope.' "
"I don't know if he wanted us to go to Vegas to do it," she added.
Despite her father's suggestion, Jenna and Henry were married at the Bush's ranch in Crawford on May 10, 2008.
In 2021, Jenna recalled an emotional wedding day moment she shared with her famous father.
"I think my dad picked me up in a pickup truck, in his pickup truck, and he said, 'You look beautiful, baby,' and then we both just wept," she told Kotb.
Seems like he came around in the end!