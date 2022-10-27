Culture and Lifestyle Celebrities J.J. Watt And Wife Kealia Ohai Watt Celebrate Birth Of First Child The sports stars welcomed a son on Sunday. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Congratulations are in order for J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt. The former Houston Texans defensive end and former Houston Dash star welcomed their first child, a boy named Koa James, on Sunday. "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," the Watts wrote in a joint social media announcement on Tuesday. The NFL star and his soccer star wife revealed that they were expecting back in June. "Could not be more excited," J.J. wrote at the time. The couple met and began dating in Houston in 2016. They got engaged in 2019 and were married in the Bahamas on February 15, 2020. J.J., who left the Texans in 2021 to play for the Arizona Cardinals, is the president and founder of the Justin J. Watt Foundation. He famously raised more than $37 million to help Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey. Congratulations, y'all! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit