J.J. Watt And Wife Kealia Ohai Watt Celebrate Birth Of First Child

Congratulations are in order for J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt. The former Houston Texans defensive end and former Houston Dash star welcomed their first child, a boy named Koa James, on Sunday.

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," the Watts wrote in a joint social media announcement on Tuesday.

The NFL star and his soccer star wife revealed that they were expecting back in June. "Could not be more excited," J.J. wrote at the time.

The couple met and began dating in Houston in 2016. They got engaged in 2019 and were married in the Bahamas on February 15, 2020.

J.J., who left the Texans in 2021 to play for the Arizona Cardinals, is the president and founder of the Justin J. Watt Foundation. He famously raised more than $37 million to help Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Congratulations, y'all!