J.J. Watt Delivers Commencement Speech During Eventful Return to Houston
“I love this place.”
It's been a few months since J.J. Watt left Houston for Phoenix, and it's clear that H-Town still has a hold on the NFL player's heart.
The former Texans star and all-around good guy returned to his old home to deliver UTHealth Houston's commencement speech at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. He even donned a cap and gown for the occasion, though he shared on Twitter that he was skeptical of the amount of fabric needed to cover his 6'5" frame.
"I love this place. I started here 10 years ago not knowing much about it, never having been here before, and in 10 years I fell in love with a family, and a community, and a city that I will forever consider my own," Watt's speech began. "You guys are incredible and I'm so thankful to be here."
"You guys, this class, has really been through it. You had the hurricane, the winter storms, you've had Covid-19," he continued. "Man, if there's any form of adversity, you guys have been through it. So, take a second and clap for yourselves for being here today."
UTHealth also took advantage of Watt's visit to dedicate their new workout facility to his legacy.
"Looking forward to working out in that facility someday soon!" he said of the J.J. Watt Cardio and Weight Training Center at the school's Health Science Center.
And like any good Texan, Watt used his trip to visit some of his favorite food spots (of which he has many), including Kota Robata and Island Grill American Mediterranean.
It just goes to show that you can take the man out of Texas, but you can't take the Texas out of the man!