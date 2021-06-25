J.J. Watt Donates $500,000 to Help Houston-Area Boys & Girls Clubs Build New Technology Centers
J.J. Watt has done it again! He may not be a Texan anymore, but as the defensive end has demonstrated time and time again, Houston will always have his heart.
On Thursday, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston (BGCGH) revealed that Watt made a $500,000 legacy donation towards creating new technology centers at six of the non-profit's clubs.
"This gift will definitely have a long-lasting impact on our members!" the origination wrote on Twitter.
The funds will go towards paint, flooring, furniture, and new technology equipment, reports KHOU11.
"We cannot guarantee the success of a child, but we can give them the proper tools, education, and opportunities to become successful," Watt, who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals, wrote alongside the news on Twitter. "Hopefully these 6 new technology centers do just that."
"It's always love Houston," he added.
According to KHOU11, this isn't the first contribution Watt's foundation has made to BGCGH. J.J. Watt Foundation reportedly gave $1.2 million to the organization to help with facility improvements following Hurricane Harvey.
"We are extremely grateful to J.J. for his ongoing and generous support of BGCGH and our important mission," a BGCGH representative told the local news station.
Last month, Watt returned to H-Town to deliver UTHealth Houston's commencement address.
"I love this place," his speech began. "I started here 10 years ago not knowing much about it, never having been here before, and in 10 years I fell in love with a family, and a community, and a city that I will forever consider my own."