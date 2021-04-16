Ina Garten Shares a Sneak Peek Into Her Upcoming Cookbook — and It Looks Delicious
First look into the Barefoot Contessa's new cookbook within.
Let's be honest, we're creatures of habit when it comes to our favorite side dishes. And in the spring, asparagus is on our menu three times a week or more. Something about its nuanced flavor and its ability to pair well with just about anything from pasta to proteins really just makes it one of our favorite veggies.
And if we're thinking about whipping up some asparagus, who do we turn to when we need a recipe? Ina Garten, of course. That's why we were so excited to see that the Barefoot Contessa has shared a glimpse into her new cookbook, and roasted asparagus appears to be on the menu. "Photoshoot this week for the next cookbook! These are the most gorgeous asparagus I've ever seen!," she captioned the photo of the gorgeous Parmesan-dusted asparagus with fresh lemon juice, shot by her longtime photography partner, Quentin Bacon.
Based on the photo, the recipe looks a whole lot like her Parmesan Roasted Asparagus from her 2002 cookbook, Barefoot Contessa Family Style. In that recipe, Garten uses only a handful of readily available ingredients — asparagus, olive oil, salt and pepper, Parmesan cheese, and lemon wedges, for serving — in a dish that is more than the sum of its parts. Get the full recipe on BarefootContessa.com here.
Meanwhile, there's no further details or release date for this upcoming cookbook at this point, but we'll be sure to stay tuned for future announcements. In the time being, revisiting this tried-and-true Ina Garten asparagus recipe sounds like an excellent idea to us.
We'd love to hear from you: What's your favorite way to cook up asparagus? Do you like to throw them on the grill? Roast them? Boil them? Steam them? Purée them into soup?