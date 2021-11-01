Home Town Star Erin Napier Gives Rare Glimpse into Life at Home with 7-month-old Mae

Life has been busy for our favorite Laurel, Mississippi couple since they started filming season 6 of their popular HGTV home makeover show, Home Town, just three weeks ago.

However, despite their busy schedules and growing fanbase (Erin recently hit 1 million followers on Instagram), Erin and Ben have always made it clear that family comes first. After having their second daughter Mae at the end of May (how fitting!), the couple took time away from filming to bond as a new family of four.

In a recent Instagram post, Erin gave a peek into what life is like in the Napier house now that she's a mother of two and officially back to work. In the first photo, the naturally gorgeous Napier holds 7-month-old baby Mae. Her caption, "finding our two child back to work morning routine slowly but surely ❤️" gives hope to all the busy supermoms out there.

She followed up the sweet selfie with a truly envy-worthy snapshot of breakfast: one perfect pancake topped with a pastel sprinkle medley. The color coordination between Mae's blush floral onesie peeking into the corner of the frame and the sprinkles is truly next level. And don't get us started on the tiny rainbow fork!

Fans were just as impressed. The post's comments section was abuzz with encouragement and thoughtful words of affirmation for Erin. Some fans even shared their own family stories and parenting advice with comments like, "Not always easy. But somehow we all figure it out. I think back and say how did we do that. Sweet pics." and "Sprinkles solve all problems with toddlers."

In other Napier news, we're also happy to report that three-year-old big sister Helen is as cute as ever—and apparently hard at work earning TV time and sweet treats through her new chore chart.