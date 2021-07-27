Hoda Kotb's 4-Year-Old Daughter Haley Adorably "Hacks" Her Instagram Account
"Mama's going to have to crack down on the phone usage."
They grow up so fast!
Hoda Kotb got quite the shock when she realized that her four-year-old daughter Haley managed to "hack" her Instagram account this week.
The Today host was in the airport on her way to cover the Olympics in Tokyo when her colleagues informed her that Haley shared a video to her 1.8 million followers: an adorable clip of herself saying "Congratulations USA!"
Speaking with her friend and co-host Jenna Bush Hager on Today Monday, Kotb explained how the youngster ended up posting to her account—and how she'll never underestimate her again.
"She was like, 'Say 'Congratulations USA,'" Kotb recalled. "She had my phone, and I was like 'Congratulations USA,' and I heard her go, 'Congratulations USA.' She goes, 'I may have posted on Insta.' Well, she doesn't know Insta. She's 4, so I was like ha ha ha."
Later, when her colleagues mentioned the cute post, Kotb had no idea what they were talking about.
"I look, she figured out to, boop, post it, so now Mama's going to have to crack down on the phone usage," she said with a laugh.
As it turns out, the Instagram post isn't the only Olympics-related surprise Haley had for her mom. The four-year-old also snuck of few personal items into Kotb's suitcase, including a patriotic star-patterned dress.
"She actually packed three of her dresses in my luggage, a pair of cat socks and her pjs," the mom-of-two told Bush Hager. "So, I have like a whole Haley wardrobe that's there. She's adorable, she's hilarious."
Hilarious indeed!