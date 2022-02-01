Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Message of Support for Hoda Kotb Following Breakup News
Kathie Lee Gifford voiced her love and support for former colleague Hoda Kotb in the wake of her breakup with longtime fiancé Joel Schiffman.
During Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb announced that she and Schiffman recently decided to end their engagement.
"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she shared. "So, we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."
Fans and friends of the Oklahoma native flocked to the @hodaandjenna Instagram page with kind words for the beloved broadcaster. Gifford, who co-hosted the fourth hour of Today with Hoda for 11 years, was among them.
"My darling Hoda, I am truly so proud of the way you have handled a very difficult and painful decision," Gifford, who left the show in 2019, wrote. "As usual you did it with grace and kindness. May God bless you and your precious girls and Joel as well as you continue down this thing called life. I love you."
Kotb and Schiffman got engaged in November 2019, after six years of dating. They share two daughters: Haley, who turns 5 next month, and Hope, 2, whom they adopted in 2019.
"It's not like something happened," Kotb, 57, continued during yesterday's show. "They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."
"He's a great guy, and he's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him," she concluded. "We are both good, and we are both going on our way and our path, and we'll be good parents to those two lovely kids."