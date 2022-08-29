Hoda Kotb Lends Her Voice to Goodnight Moon's New Audiobook
TODAY fans are used to Hoda Kotb saying good morning to them, but now, she can say goodnight, too. That's because Kotb is lending her voice to the audiobook for Goodnight, Moon.
To mark the beloved children's book's 75th anniversary, publisher Harper Collins asked Kotb to narrate a new audio version of the book, according to Today.
The audiobook will be released on September 13 and is available for pre-order here. It comes on the heels of a special-anniversary print edition of Goodnight Moon, which will be released on August 30.
Published in 1947, the book has been translated into dozens of languages and has sold well over 48 million copies since then. It is also a perennial favorite as a baby shower gift.
Margaret Wise Brown's classic story follows a little bunny during its bedtime ritual, as it bid goodnight to the objects, toys, and furnishings in its great green room. Illustrated in memorably saturated color by Clement Hurd, the story was reportedly inspired by Brown's own childhood nighttime routine. Generations of children have been eased to sleep by reciting, "goodnight comb, goodnight brush, goodnight nobody, goodnight mush."
Written in a sing-songy verse that doesn't quite rhyme, the book is now a soporific evening staple for children and parents around the world. Undoubtedly this new version with Kotb will become a favorite, too.