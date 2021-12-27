A lifelong fan, the New Orleans native is once again making headlines for his die-hard support of the Black and Gold.

Put Me in Coach! Harry Connick Jr. Petitions Saints to Give Him Quarterback Job After Drew Brees Says No

The New Orleans Saints take on the Miami Dolphins tonight in a big game that will help determine if either team earns a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. But with their starting quarterback lost to a season-ending ACL injury and two backups out of the picture thanks to COVID-19, the Saints are on the hunt for a new QB to lead them to victory.

After unsuccessfully trying to coax 15-year Saints veteran Drew Brees out of retirement, as reported by Jeff Duncan at nola.com, another "former player" is throwing his hat into the ring. In an Instagram video posted Sunday morning, our favorite Southern crooner Harry Connick Jr. made his case for the position, citing several reasons he's the man for the job. The singer, actor, talk show host, and die-hard football fan fulfilled a lifelong dream when he signed a 1-day contract with the team in 2019. Now he's looking for a way back onto the roster.

In the video, Connick Jr., sporting his lucky Saints beanie (which he's vowed to wear through the end of the season), says he hopes everyone has had a Merry Christmas, then cuts right to the chase.

"I had a great Christmas until I found out that the Saints reached out to Drew Brees to see if he would suit up to play against the Dolphins," he jokes. "I know I'm not in game shape right now. Technically, I've never been in game shape because I've never played a football game, but I have other things going for me."

The singer then goes on to detail exactly why he's fit for the position. For one, he says, he's a huge Saints fan. He was born and raised in the team's hometown of New Orleans and was even born the same year the team was founded. Previous experience was also a resume booster.

"You signed me for a day a few years back," he recounts. "I was technically on the roster. I know it was one of those fake signings. I was actually afraid y'all were going to trade me. I wore number 67. I know that's the number for an offensive lineman. I know that. I know the game."

But the biggest reason to put him in?

"Finger strength," the accomplished pianist argues. "I know I don't have a cannon for the arm, but I got touch, baby. You're not going to find better touch than right here."

Over his career, the triple threat has accomplished a lot, winning an Emmy, two Grammys, and even starring in this year's Annie Live! remake, but it seems he's ready for a different type of accolade. A Super Bowl ring, maybe?

So, will New Orelans' favorite son return home to play in the big game? Seems unlikely given the game kicks off at 7:15 CST tonight, but the team's Instagram response to the video, "Make[s] a strong case 🤔," does leave room for hope.