Harry Connick Jr. Hilariously Recreates Friends Scene That Featured His Wife

Harry Connick Jr. once shared that the secret to his long marriage to actor and model Jill Goodacre was "about my maintaining interest in her." That includes maintaining interest in reenacting her TV roles, apparently, and he just got the chance to recreate one of her most iconic moments.

Friends connoisseurs may remember that Goodacre had a brief, but memorable role on one episode of the TV show. Specifically, she got trapped in an ATM vestibule with Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) during a blackout. Goodacre was a Victoria's Secret model at the time and played herself. Chandler was, of course, thrilled by the turn of events. He calls Joey to share the news, mumbling out the side of his mouth, "I'm trapped in an ATM vestibule with Jill Goodacre!" In his excitement, Chandler chokes on a piece of gum and Goodacre saves him by giving him the Heimlich maneuver. Check it out below.

Apparently Connick had spent the last 29 years or so waiting for his chance to get trapped in an ATM vestibule with his wife. His big chance came the other day when the singer and his wife were getting money from an ATM and a lightbulb went off on in his head. While his wife used the ATM, he sat down on the floor, started filming, and muttered Chandler's line, that he is "trapped in the ATM vestibule with Jill Goodacre." Once the camera pans to Goodacre, she tells him to get off the floor. Ah, marriage.