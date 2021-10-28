See Harry Connick Jr. As Daddy Warbucks in First Photos From NBC's Annie Live!

The first look at Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks is here, and you bet your bottom dollar the New Orleans native looks every bit the part.

Connick Jr. is playing the bald billionaire in NBC's upcoming holiday production of Annie Live! alongside actress Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan. Newcomer Celina Smith will play the titular role of Annie in the December production.

With roughly a month to go before the live musical event, the Grammy-winner recently took to Instagram with photos of him in character.

"So excited for this!" Connick Jr captioned the uncanny snaps.

Connick Jr. spoke to Vanity Fair about playing the iconic Daddy Warbucks, including whether or not he'll shave his head for the role.

"I haven't made up my mind for the actual show," he revealed. "For the press photos, I had a bald cap on, but we'll see what happens with the show. The problem is I have other things going on, and it's kind of hard to do those things with a bald head. It takes so long for your hair to grow back. But we'll see when it comes."

Speaking with People following the casting announcement back in June, the legendary performer said he's more than familiar with Annie after countless viewings of the 1982 film version with his three daughters.

"It's such a classic show and it's a show that I'm so familiar with, just from seeing it a million times," Connick Jr. said. "And it's one of those things where you watch it and enjoy it and never really imagine yourself a part of it, so when I was asked to play Daddy Warbucks it was kind of surreal because that's such an iconic role."