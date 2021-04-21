Harry Connick Jr. Performs Stirring Gospel Medley from His New Album on American Idol
Alone with My Faith is out now.
It's always a good day when we get to see Harry Connick Jr. perform. And perform he did, earlier this week on American Idol.
Sporting a sleek black leather jacket, a grey shirt, and blue pants, the New Orleans native took to the Idol stage to perform a medley of songs from his new album, Alone With My Faith, now streaming on Spotify and available wherever music is sold.
After the performance, Idol host Ryan Seacrest caught up with the former mentor and judge for the reality singing competition about his latest release. After admitting he played about 30 different instruments on the album he gave fans a glimpse into the recording process. "It was just a lot of fun. I was alone in my studio. I didn't have any friends or musicians," he explained, as Seacrest quipped "you have friends! They just weren't with you." With a wholehearted standing ovation from current American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, Connick Jr. ended his guest spot on the show by saying it's "so good" to be back performing in front of an audience and expressing his appreciation for everyone on the show. Watch the full performance below.
On a recent episode of the Southern Living podcast, "Biscuits & Jam" Connick Jr. shared a bit more with us about his new album of spiritual classics and his own original songs about faith. When speaking about the title track, "Alone with My Faith," the singer reflected on the song's opening lyrics, "My life has changed, my world is uncertain. Everything's strange, everything's new." Sharing his thoughts on the turmoil of the past year, he said, "I remember looking at the news and thinking, what's happening here. Not only with COVID, but with everything else. And this has nothing to do with political affiliation. This just has to do with, as an American citizen, what is happening right now?..."
After listening to this rousing new album, it's safe to say we'll feel a little more hopeful, a little brighter about all that is happening right now.