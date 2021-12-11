Exclusive: Sneak Peek of Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams in Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
We can’t wait to see this one!
This year Hallmark has been shaking things up a bit with their holiday offerings. One of the new things they've tried this year is giving us not one but two movies starring two of our favorite real-life siblings, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams. The Williams sisters play Meg and Jennifer Swift who swap towns over Christmas.
The first offering in this cinematic duet premiered December 5 is Sister Swap: A Hometown Christmas and focuses on Jennifer Swift, played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Jennifer left her hometown of Hazelwood years ago and runs a successful restaurant in Salt Lake City that she created with her late husband. Now she runs the business and is raising her teenage son on her own. Following the death of beloved Uncle Dave, (played in flashbacks by comedy legend Kevin Nealon) Jennifer and son Simon head home for an extended holiday break. Much of the holiday cheer revolves around Jennifer's efforts to fix up her uncle's old movie theater for one last Christmas at the Madison. While she focuses on reviving old traditions in Hazelwood, we get glimpses of how Meg is creating brand new ones in Salt Lake as she helps manage Jennifer's restaurant in her absence.
The second movie, Sister Swap: Christmas in the City takes viewers through the same period of time but focuses on Meg's story. With some clever editing, you see a few moments from the first movie, but from Meg's perspective. In Salt Lake Meg is helping run Jennifer's restaurant while also trying to figure out what's next for her life. We have an exclusive clip for you to check out here:
Meg helps Jennifer's staff prepare for a restaurant competition that will reward the winner by making a large donation to their charity of choice. As Meg gets to know Jennifer's staff, we learn that the charity her restaurant is competing for is a food bank with big plans to create a store, much like The Store that Kimberly Williams-Paisley created in real life with her husband Brad Paisley in Nashville
Be sure to tune into this unique holiday movie experience when Sister Swap: Christmas in the City premieres on Sunday, December 12.