Exclusive: Hallmark Channel Celebrating Betty White's 100th Birthday With Special Marathon
The St. Olaf stories begin at 12 a.m. on January 17.
Leave it to Hallmark Channel to come up with the perfect way for fans of The Golden Girls to celebrate Betty White on what would have been the late great's 100th birthday.
In an announcement shared exclusively with Southern Living today, Hallmark revealed plans for "Honoring Betty White," a special slate of programming scheduled for Monday, January 17.
Beginning at 12 a.m., the network will air a 40-episode marathon of The Golden Girls highlighting many of Rose Nylund's best moments. The curated lineup will run all day leading up to a special presentation of the 2011 Hallmark movie The Lost Valentine at 8 p.m. ET/PT, starring White and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The marathon will resume following the movie and conclude at 5 a.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, January 18.
"The marathon includes specially selected episodes of The Golden Girls that highlight Rose's surprising competitive streak; visits by her St. Olaf relatives; funny career moments from the grief center and assisting consumer reporter Enrique Mas; along with plenty of romance, including boyfriends Dr. Jonathan Newman, Mister Terrific and of course, Miles Webber," a news release teases.
But wait, there's more! Hallmark Channel is further honoring White's legacy by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The company contributed to the social media effort to raise money for animal welfare causes by donating to North Shore Animal League America.
WATCH: Betty White Secretly Paid to Evacuate Animals From Audubon Aquarium After Hurricane Katrin
White, a fierce advocate for animals throughout her life, died on December 31, just days before her 100th birthday.
You can participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by making a donation to a local animal rescue group or American Humane in White's name on January 17.