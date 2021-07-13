Gwen Stefani's Sons Read Memorable Bible Verse for Their Mom's Wedding to Blake Shelton

No one would have expected that when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married, they would be upstaged at their own wedding. Yet, that's just what happened thanks to Stefani's sons and a heartfelt Bible reading.

The couple, who began dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on the NBC singing competition The Voice, were married at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on July 3. The wedding was an intimate ceremony held in a special chapel that Shelton had built on his land. As friends and family gathered together with Voice host Carson Daly officiating the nuptials, Stefani's three sons—Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—delivered a special performance for the couple.

"They did a reading," Daly explained on the Today show. "They split up first Corinthians 13." That, of course, is the beloved Bible verse that is frequently used at weddings to remind the bride, groom, and everyone in attendance that "Love is patient. Love is kind. Love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude."

It was a sweet way for the boys to welcome Shelton to the family and honor their mother, too. For her part, Stefani paid tribute to her new family in her wedding gown. Her custom Vera Wang ensemble included the names of the new family—Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo—along with two white roses all hand embroidered at the hem of the veil, according to Wang, who shared a photo of the stunning gown on Instagram.