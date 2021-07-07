Gwen Stefani's Glamorous Gowns Paid Tribute to Her Kids in Wedding to Blake Shelton

Stefani incorporated sweet nods to her three sons into her wedding to Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani donned two beautiful Vera Wang Haute dresses for her Saturday wedding to longtime love Blake Shelton, but our eyes went right to the custom veil she wore for the ceremony.

The songstress paired her plunging high-low gown with a chapel-length veil featuring her own name, the name of her new husband, and the names of her three sons—Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo—embroidered along its delicate raw edge for a decidedly sentimental touch.

The Voice coach worked with Vera Wang to incorporate her three sons into the design of her flirty reception dress as well. The strapless mini dress she slipped into for the second half of the day included a pair of hand-sewn love birds to symbolize herself and Shelton along with three baby love birds representing her children with first husband Gavin Rossdale.

How sweet is that?

Stefani and Shelton got engaged in 2020 but have been linked since 2015 when they met on The Voice. The lovebirds officially got married over the July 4th weekend at Shelton's ranch in rural Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Grammys Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Despite their A-list status, the couple chose to wed in front of an intimate group of 40 family members and close friends.

"They purposely kept the wedding simple. They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones," a source told Southern Living sister publication People. "They're a very family-oriented couple, and that's exactly what the wedding was about. Family was at the center of everything."